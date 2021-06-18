Your Photos
Flame Theatre set to reopen

By Kelsey Barchenger
Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Flame Theatre in Wells reopens next Friday after being closed due to the pandemic.

March 13, 2020, was the theatre’s last regular showing, more than 459 days ago. When it reopens, the theatre will feature showings like Fast and Furious 9 from June 25th to July 5th, and Black Widow from July 9th to the 19th.

The theatre first opened in 1912 and is owned and operated by the City of Wells.

