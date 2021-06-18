Former Waseca Teacher of the Year diagnosed with cancer for second time

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Teacher of the Year at Waseca Public Schools has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Beth Bogen was diagnosed with lung cancer about a year and a half ago and went through treatment and was in remission.

Within the last week, however, doctors found tumors in Bogen’s brain. She underwent surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist the family with any challenges that may lie ahead.

