Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Knutson Construction cuts ribbon at new Mankato office

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Knutson Construction built the Eide Bailly Tower, and now their office resides on the fourth floor.

Knutson Construction has been a part of the Mankato community for over 15 years and has helped build Prairie Winds Middle School, parts of Mankato East High School and parts of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato facilities.

“I grew up about 40 minutes from here, so to have my career come back around to where I grew up is very exciting,” Knutson Construction Vice President Tom Leimer said. “Then to see the growth in our employees in Mankato, as well, and to see the opportunities coming, is very exciting.”

Knutson Construction is looking forward to getting to work in Mankato more.

They say their goal is to help people make their dreams real and to help people get done anything they need to, no matter the size of the project.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
A suspect is now charged in connection with the death of a former Mankato resident in Brooklyn...
Neighbor charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Pfeifer
Members of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team pose for a photo Wednesday, June 16,...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history

Latest News

Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May
FILE — In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset.
High court backs Nestle, Cargill in child slave labor suit
The state softball tournament is underway at Caswell Sports Complex.
State softball tournament brings tourism to greater Mankato area