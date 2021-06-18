Knutson Construction cuts ribbon at new Mankato office

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Knutson Construction built the Eide Bailly Tower, and now their office resides on the fourth floor.

Knutson Construction has been a part of the Mankato community for over 15 years and has helped build Prairie Winds Middle School, parts of Mankato East High School and parts of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato facilities.

“I grew up about 40 minutes from here, so to have my career come back around to where I grew up is very exciting,” Knutson Construction Vice President Tom Leimer said. “Then to see the growth in our employees in Mankato, as well, and to see the opportunities coming, is very exciting.”

Knutson Construction is looking forward to getting to work in Mankato more.

They say their goal is to help people make their dreams real and to help people get done anything they need to, no matter the size of the project.

