Neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held next week

By Meghan Grey
Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A free neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Mankato Youth Place, or MY Place, this Tuesday.

The clinic aims to improve vaccine access for those more susceptible to the virus and who many have barriers to healthcare.

MY Place, on South Broad Street, is one of many organizations contributing to the event.

Hy-Vee pharmacy workers will administer Pfizer vaccines to individuals 12 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. Second doses will be provided next month at MY Place.

