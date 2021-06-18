Your Photos
Pick of the litter: Katana

This week’s pick of the litter is Katana
Katana the dog
Katana the dog(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This week’s pick of the litter is Katana. Katana is a husky and blue healer mix. She is full of energy and loves play time. She loves games like fetch and loves her dog treats. She is a jumper who loves to run around in the yard. She loves open spaces and is looking for a home with lots of love. She is very smart and her busy brain doesn’t rest. She is always looking for ways to have fun. If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Katana, the information can be found on our website.

