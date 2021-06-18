Spirit of Understanding exhibit now at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a new exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota featuring the Dakota language.

Spirit of understanding features textile art by local Dakota artist Gwen Westerman. The planning for this exhibit took almost four years to come to life. Four textiles represent the four seasons in the year. Each textile has both Dakota and English languages. The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota says The exhibit is a way to teach children about the Dakota language and culture.

”Dakota people are present in our community today and I don’t think that is very well known. That Dakota people are working among us, living among us and the way for us to really honor the Dakota language, the Dakota people is by engaging children and families. In Dakota cultural experiences,” says Deb Johnson, VP of Museum Operations.

The new exhibit is located at the entrance of the museum and features lights when the word is traced over with a wooden pencil.

