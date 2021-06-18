Your Photos
Toby Keith with special guest Matt Stell coming to Mankato

Country is coming to town October 13th at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
By Sean Morawczynski
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Country is coming to town October 13th at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Toby Keith and special guest Matt Stell will perform as part of the “Country Comes to Town” tour.

Keith has been a staying presence in the country music scene since debuting in 1993 with “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

In his career, he’s hit #1 on the U.S. country charts 20 times and has sold more than 30 million albums.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m.

