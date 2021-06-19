Your Photos
Athletes representing southern Minnesota in Class A track & field meet impress

The Class A state meet went underway on Friday.
By Mary Rominger
Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s day two of state high school track and field on the grounds of St. Michael-Albertville High School.

All of Class A is in action Friday and Saturday will be Class AA.

The 3200m run kicked off the state meet on Thursday and to no surprise, Fairmont distance runner Laura Thompson impressed.

The Class A 3200m run finals saw a personal best, second-place finish from Cardinal junior, Thompson with a time of 10:54.40, just .8 seconds behind first place.

For Class AA boys, Mankato East’s Andrew Johnson took 6th place with a time of 9:33.79.

As for today’s Class A events, Gibbon-Fairfax-Withrop’s Treay Taylor achieved a personal best time of 11.17 in the boys’ 100m dash for fourth place.

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland saw a top-3 finish from sophomore Simon Morgan in the boys’ 110m hurdles with a 15.26.

In the girls’ 100m hurdles, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s junior Lauren Dimler placed 5th with a personal record time of 15.26.

2019′s winner in the 400m dash, Fairmont’s Hudson Artz, finished 3rd with a personal best 50.04.

For the field events, Maple River’s Ethan Fischer placed 5th in the discus throw.

While Martin County West’s Makena Larson finished 4th in the girl’s shot put.

LeSueur-Henderson’s Emily Sullivan hit a trifecta in the girls’ wheelchair 100, 200m dash and shot put.

And Crusader Aidan Gravelle and River Valley’s Toby Hagen and James Hagen impressed in their respective events as well.

On another note, head coach Keith Hanson of Section 2AA’s St. Peter boys’ track and field earned coach of the year.

The MSHSL track and field coverage continues on Saturday.

