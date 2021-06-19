Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday, the nation celebrates Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the end of slavery.

“It’s a celebration of freedom, it’s a celebration of independence, of liberation,” said John Harper, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at South Central College.

This comes days after President Joe Biden signed a bill officially declaring June 19th a federal holiday.

“Congress passed and signed by President Biden a bill officially acknowledging and recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday,” explained Dr. Reggie Edwards, City Manager of Brooklyn Center.

On that day in 1865, a Union General in Texas informed enslaved people about the Emancipation Proclamation that declared them free.

Harper added, “It wasn’t actually until two years after the fact that slaves legitimately did receive their freedom, and so for us, who are African American, this day means a lot to us.”

The following year on June 19th, celebrations of newfound freedom took place around the country. The tradition continues 155 years later.

Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people came together at the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato. Hosted by the the Greater Mankato Diversity Council in partnership with The Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition, the Juneteenth celebration featured guest speakers, panelists, live music, and a Black business expo.

Event organizer Bethany Truman, who also serves as the Southern Regional Representative of the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and as the Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, mentioned, “When I think yes, this is a great time to be excited and to come together, at the end of the day, we’re still fighting for all these rights.”

Leaders say it’s great to see so many people take part in the commemoration.

“I mean you see the kids running around, you see parents, there’s business and industry people, there’s city leaders here, it means that this city is taking a more active role in celebrating African Americans,” Harper said.

