Le Sueur thrift store celebrates 15 years of serving the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Treasures in Town started 15 years ago with the simple idea of recycling and giving back to the community. They have contributed thousands of dollars over the years and have recently passed the $200,000 mark in donations. The volunteer-run organization started small before expanding into the thrift store they are today. And they do it simply to give back to the area that gave them so much.

“It is so satisfying. It is fun, we enjoy seeing our customers, we enjoy meeting donors,” president of the board at Treasures in Town Edrie Barton said. “We feel a part of this community, it’s a place where we see people from all over the area.”

Treasures in Town is looking to continue giving back to their community and credits the volunteers and their donors for helping them.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.