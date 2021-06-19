Mankato United allows three-unanswered goals in 2nd half loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-1-1 Mankato United Soccer Club sits at second in the Northern Conference standings.

On Friday, the club hosted Maple Brook SC hoping to extend a hot streak following a 2-0 clean sheet victory over Rochester United SC earlier in the week.

In the 4′ minute, forward McKenna Buisman put Mankato on the board for an early 1-0 lead.

Though, things took a bit of a turn in the second half, Maple Brook SC scored three-unanswered goals to come away with the victory 3-1.

Mankato United will return to action Dakota Fusion FC on Sunday.

