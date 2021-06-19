Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato United allows three-unanswered goals in 2nd half loss

Mankato United SC took the field for an evening showdown.
Mankato United SC took the field for an evening showdown.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-1-1 Mankato United Soccer Club sits at second in the Northern Conference standings.

On Friday, the club hosted Maple Brook SC hoping to extend a hot streak following a 2-0 clean sheet victory over Rochester United SC earlier in the week.

In the 4′ minute, forward McKenna Buisman put Mankato on the board for an early 1-0 lead.

Though, things took a bit of a turn in the second half, Maple Brook SC scored three-unanswered goals to come away with the victory 3-1.

Mankato United will return to action Dakota Fusion FC on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
Beth Bogen, bottom right, poses for a photo with her husband and three children in this undated...
Former Waseca Teacher of the Year diagnosed with cancer for second time
A suspect is now charged in connection with the death of a former Mankato resident in Brooklyn...
Neighbor charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Pfeifer
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato

Latest News

The Class A state meet went underway on Friday.
Athletes representing southern Minnesota in Class A track & field meet impress
Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota in the...
Minnesota State adds defending national champions to 2021-22 schedule
Minnesota State adds defending national champions to 2021-22 schedule
Members of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team pose for a photo Wednesday, June 16,...
State champion Giants relive thrilling title game