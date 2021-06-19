Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 15 years, Freedom Run Minnesota Lake has hosted its annual Freedom Run Classic Car and Motorcycle Mystery Ride through southern Minnesota.

This year has been different from any year before with a record breaking number of riders and bikes. Organizers say 444 riders were at the event, they say this is at least double the amount they normally have. The event supports the Minnesota Military Appreciation Fund, which provides grants to military members both past and present.

“Being a veteran myself, a combat veteran, we support veterans in any way we can, even for the ones that did not do combat,” Chad Donovan said.

Over the last 15 years the event has raise over a quarter million dollars.

“This is clearly the largest turnout they have ever had. It is just great to see so many people, especially after a year of the pandemic not being able to do much,” project director of MMAF Joe Bennek said. “To see the support people have show this support for the military is wonderful.”

The riders showed up in droves for the event to come out and be together outside and do what they love, ride motorcycles.

The event also sold over 2000 raffle tickets for their raffle; it was the first time in the event’s history they sold out.

“To have all of these people come out and support Freedom Run and MMAF, I mean, this is unbelievable,” organizer of the event Kim Giese said.

The ride started in downtown Minnesota Lake and was led by a B-25 bomber mini plane that went by as the engines of the bikes started up. Organizers say they couldn’t have done this without the support of the riders and the committee that helped put it all together.

“I am just in awe, every time another bike comes in I just smile,” Giese said. “I am thinking wow these people are amazing.”

