Special session underway, local lawmakers still confident in meeting deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The special session is still underway at the state Capitol.

Lawmakers are meeting for the session, which began Monday, to finalize a state budget.

Lawmakers say they are still confident they’ll be able to reach the July 1st deadline, which they need to meet in order to avoid a shutdown.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said the Senate has heard a number of bills, but they need to wait for a House vote before they can continue with the voting process.

“We have heard and debated the Legacy Bill, the Energy and Commerce Bill, the Agriculture Bill and the Jobs and Economic Development Bill,” Frentz said.

“One of the bigger ones is the tax bill, and they just came out with an agreement on the tax bill today. We’re still waiting on public safety,” said Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal).

Friday, the omnibus Housing Bill also passed the Senate finance committee and now heads to the floor.

That bill includes money for housing infrastructure bonds and an eviction moratorium agreement.

The Senate will reconvene on Monday, but the House will continue to work through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.