St. James woman celebrates 105th birthday

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. James woman celebrated her 105th birthday Saturday.

Irene Sandeo was joined by dozens of friends and family members for the big event at Good Samaritan Society. Guests celebrated the big day with cake, games and gifts.

Sandeo, a lifelong southern Minnesota resident, says she’s accumulated a big group of friends over the years. She said the most special part of her birthday is seeing so many loved ones show up for the big celebration.

“I think everybody should just keep very active and work together with people. I’ve done that all my life. I’ve just had a good life, and I’ve enjoyed it. That’s why I get so many friends, because I’ve worked with so many people,” Sandeo stated.

Sandeo said her one piece of advice for young people is to work hard and stay busy.

