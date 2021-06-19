Your Photos
St. James woman celebrates 105th birthday

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. James woman celebrated her 105th birthday Saturday.

Irene Sandbo was joined by dozens of friends and family members for the big event at Good Samaritan Society. Guests celebrated the big day with cake, games and gifts.

Sandbo, a lifelong southern Minnesota resident, says she’s accumulated a big group of friends over the years. She said the most special part of her birthday is seeing so many loved ones show up for the big celebration.

“I think everybody should just keep very active and work together with people. I’ve done that all my life. I’ve just had a good life, and I’ve enjoyed it. That’s why I get so many friends, because I’ve worked with so many people,” Sandbo stated.

Sandbo said her one piece of advice for young people is to work hard and stay busy.

