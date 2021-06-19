Your Photos
Waseca’s Marcus Hansen named Minnesota’s Mr. Track and Field

Senior Marcus Hansen of the Waseca Bluejays was named Minnesota’s Mr. Track and Field following two state title wins in shot put and discus throw.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senior Marcus Hansen of the Waseca Bluejays was named Minnesota’s Mr. Track and Field following two state title wins in shot put and discus throw.

MR: Marcus, first off, bring us through what the environment was like today following a dormant 2020.

MH: I just needed to come out and win and compete today. That’s all I’ve ever wanted for so long is just to come out and compete and win two titles. I was really disappointed last year, because I had a shot at both of them again, but I knew I had to come out this year and do my best and win both.

MR: You did exactly that, setting personal and season bests for the shot put and discus throw, bring us through what those big time throws were and how you felt in the moment.

MH: I was last for both events, in my shot put I was seeded pretty high. Coming in I was about four or five feet in front of the second place guy, so I knew I had a pretty good margin. My first throw was a 57, no one had come close to that, so my next three throws I just really went for it and I threw a 62-2.25 and it was my personal best, season best and set the new school record, so that was really fun. And, you know, discus was a little bit more nerve racking for me, I was a few inches away from the second guy, but I knew I had him for a while, because his personal best was a lot lower than mine was. So, I just kind of went in, played it safe for a little bit, then my last throw I had already won so I just went for a big throw after that.

MR: Being named Minnesota’s Mr. Track and Field, and incredible honor but well deserved, bring me through your reactions regarding that and how much it means to you with it being your senior year.

MH: It’s absolutely insane, as a thrower and I also play football as a d-lineman, you don’t get a lot of recognition, so to get a recognition like this is just crazy and I never thought in my wildest dreams I was going to be up for this award and to receive it today is such a blessing.

