Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dedication ceremony held to commemorate St. James mural

'A Legacy from Generation to Generation' mural in St. James, Minn.
'A Legacy from Generation to Generation' mural in St. James, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds gathered in St. James Sunday morning for a dedication ceremony commemorating a downtown mural.

“For all of us to work together in our different ways to bring this vision to life that speaks so much of the legacy of St. James and the legacy of immigrants, I just think that is so poetic that we were able to do that.”

Titled “A Legacy from Generation to Generation,” the mural is comprised of 76 portraits of notable past and present St. James residents who have made a prominent impact on the community.

Artist Yehemi Cambrón of Atlanta, Georgia says she is an awe of the town’s support.

“It feels like a reunion. I know it’s like a reunion for many this weekend here in St. James, but for me, it’s also a reunion in that I’m getting to finally meet a lot of the people that are in the mural and just like getting to come back and celebrate with the community that gave so much to me while I was here working.”

Cambrón, an award-winning artist, public speaker and entreprenuer, started the project last month. With the help of her assistant and two local artists, the artwork came to life.

An immigrant herself, Cambrón says it is an honor to depict those with a similar journey and to see them attend Sunday’s ceremony.

“Being able to depict St. James immigrants right in the center, embraced by this community that welcomes them, and we hope will continue welcoming them, that’s an honor.”

The project was commissioned by Laura Murvartian, a local business consultant and community leader who immigrated from Mexico with her family in the ’80s.

“We are so grateful for what this community did for us 45 years ago. I had the opportunity to do a special project and so I did.”

Murvartian’s parents are included in the mural.

“It’s just been a lovely experience and a beautiful way to honor my parents.”

The mural is located on the east side of the Eye Care Center on First Avenue. Cambrón says she is working on creating prints of the mural for folks to purchase in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
Hundreds gather at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato to celebrate Juneteenth
Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth
The Class A state meet went underway on Friday.
Athletes representing southern Minnesota in Class A track & field meet impress

Latest News

THE DEN
Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar
Irene Sandeo, right, celebrates her 105th birthday with friends and family in St. James, Minn.
St. James woman celebrates 105th birthday
Hundreds gather at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato to celebrate Juneteenth
Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth
Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event