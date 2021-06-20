Dedication ceremony held to commemorate St. James mural

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds gathered in St. James Sunday morning for a dedication ceremony commemorating a downtown mural.

“For all of us to work together in our different ways to bring this vision to life that speaks so much of the legacy of St. James and the legacy of immigrants, I just think that is so poetic that we were able to do that.”

Titled “A Legacy from Generation to Generation,” the mural is comprised of 76 portraits of notable past and present St. James residents who have made a prominent impact on the community.

Artist Yehemi Cambrón of Atlanta, Georgia says she is an awe of the town’s support.

“It feels like a reunion. I know it’s like a reunion for many this weekend here in St. James, but for me, it’s also a reunion in that I’m getting to finally meet a lot of the people that are in the mural and just like getting to come back and celebrate with the community that gave so much to me while I was here working.”

Cambrón, an award-winning artist, public speaker and entreprenuer, started the project last month. With the help of her assistant and two local artists, the artwork came to life.

An immigrant herself, Cambrón says it is an honor to depict those with a similar journey and to see them attend Sunday’s ceremony.

“Being able to depict St. James immigrants right in the center, embraced by this community that welcomes them, and we hope will continue welcoming them, that’s an honor.”

The project was commissioned by Laura Murvartian, a local business consultant and community leader who immigrated from Mexico with her family in the ’80s.

“We are so grateful for what this community did for us 45 years ago. I had the opportunity to do a special project and so I did.”

Murvartian’s parents are included in the mural.

“It’s just been a lovely experience and a beautiful way to honor my parents.”

The mural is located on the east side of the Eye Care Center on First Avenue. Cambrón says she is working on creating prints of the mural for folks to purchase in the near future.

