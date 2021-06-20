Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Father’s Day traditions can run back years. Whether it be for something small like just getting together or going out to your favorite restaurant, people have their own ways of celebrating their dads.

The Den in Mountain Lake has been hosting a Father’s Day buffet for a number of years and some wouldn’t have it any other way

“My dad is from here, I grew up here, I always come home for Father’s Day,” Janessa Peters said. “This is a place growing up where we would come for sporting events or to grab a bite to eat. It is just kind of a place where everybody comes together.”

The family run restaurant was packed full of people who came out to show their support while celebrating the dads in their lives.

The owners of the restaurant consider everyone who comes in to be family and couldn’t thank everyone who came enough for their support over the last year.

“Absolutely stunned, it is quite amazing,” co-owner of The Den Travis Smith said. “I didn’t know I would be working this hard today. I thought it would just be a normal buffet but nope, people have been supporting us through COVID, through this through everything.”

The bar and restaurant has seen changes throughout the town over the years, but one thing that has not changed is the community’s love for The Den

For families coming out to support Father’s Day, it was another great way to support the family-owned business.

“With COVID and everything we wanted to keep supporting them, they are one of the few restaurants in the area that are still open,” Thor Eiriksson said.

Whether it be for just a meal or for the annual Father’s Day buffet, the Mountain Lake community enjoys coming out to the restaurant.

“It is great food, great atmosphere and great people,” Peters said. “You can’t beat coming to Mountain Lake and coming here for Father’s Day.”

