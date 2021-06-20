Your Photos
How to celebrate animal rights week with your animal

Treating your furry friends with love this animal rights week
By Jared Dean
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The week, which happens in June every year, advocates for the humane treatment of animals, from pets to farm animals and wildlife.The week also advocates for pets’ needs and rights. BENCHS animal shelter says that it is also important to always show love and appreciation to your animals in whatever way you can.

“I treat my dogs like I do my own children,” executive director of BENCHS Andrew Burk said. “And really what they are fighting for is for them to have clean water, they have heated and cooled places for them to be in on a regular basis, we are fighting for the animal because they don’t have the voices that we have.”

BENCHS helps new owners know what to expect with their pet and provides tips on proper treatment.

