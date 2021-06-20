Your Photos
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

