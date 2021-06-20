Your Photos
State track and field finale features Class AA

By Mary Rominger
Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSHSL state track and field meet concluded on Saturday.

Class A wrapped up their events Friday, with Toryn Richards of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown headlining the competition with a state title in pole vault.

The spotlight shifts to Class AA on the final day of competition at host St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Waseca’s Marcus Hansen started the day with a bang.

The Bemidji State football commit went 2-for-2 in state title wins to be named Minnesota’s Mr. Track & Field.

Hansen set a school record in shot put with a throw of 63′ 2.25″ along with a personal record in discus throw.

For Mankato East, Medi Akwai and Okout Ochan ran a clean race in the 110m hurdles to finish 11th and 13th.

In the mile, Andrew Johnson took 5th with a time of 4:22.01.

St. Peter had a nail biter second place finish in the 4x200m relay with Jamarion Robinson, Kole Guth, Brooks Reicks and Seth Reicks.

Mankato West had a great representation for the girls and boys, Scarlet junior Jenna Sikel had a fourth place podium finish in pole vault.

“I was definitely really happy about my performance today, because I’ve been to state one other time and I didn’t do very well, I just kind of came to go. So placing fourth and actually getting on the podium means a lot,” Sikel said.

Cougar runner, Megan Geraets, had a busy day with three events including an eight place finish in the 400 dash.

“She culminated an eight place finish and for her to stand on the podium was a good way for her to wrap up a six year career of really good running,” head girls’ East track and field coach, Joy Visto said.

That’s a wrap on a wonderful season for southern Minnesota’s track and field athletes.

