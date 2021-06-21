Arson suspected in Mankato porch fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Arson is suspected in a porch fire that caused minor damage to a Mankato home Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 117 S. Fourth Street at about 8:15 p.m Sunday.

Upon arrival, the porch fire was already mostly extinguished. There was minimal damage.

Officials say the fire appeared to have been intentionally set and that the fire was not random.

The incident remains under investigation.

