Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Arson suspected in Mankato porch fire

Arson is suspected in a porch fire that occurred Sunday at 117 S. Fourth Street, Mankato.
Arson is suspected in a porch fire that occurred Sunday at 117 S. Fourth Street, Mankato.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Arson is suspected in a porch fire that caused minor damage to a Mankato home Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 117 S. Fourth Street at about 8:15 p.m Sunday.

Upon arrival, the porch fire was already mostly extinguished. There was minimal damage.

Officials say the fire appeared to have been intentionally set and that the fire was not random.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
THE DEN
Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar
Hundreds gather at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato to celebrate Juneteenth
Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth

Latest News

Dr. Gokhan Anil, Regional Chair of Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest, ...
Mayo Clinic Health System launches mobile health clinic
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange, is seen Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Stocks are opening...
Wall Street snaps back following worst week since February