Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
THE DEN
Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar
Hundreds gather at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato to celebrate Juneteenth
Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

Learning to skateboard at Chesley Skate Park
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case
A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Woman lucky to be aliver after large oak falls on car in Atlanta