Iron Range board approves funding for manufacturing mill

FILE — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at JBS...
FILE — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at JBS Pork processing plant during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, April 17, 2020.(Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Updated: 29 minutes ago
COHASSET, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says one of the first hurdles has been crossed for bringing some new jobs to Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Walz said Monday the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has approved $15 million in funding for the construction of a Huber Engineering Woods mill in Itasca County.

The mill in Cohasset was expected to bring about 150 jobs to the region that have a median hourly wage of $31 plus benefits.

The company still needs to acquire the property, which is currently owned by Minnesota Power.

It also needs the approval of certain legislative initiatives and funding from additional state entities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

