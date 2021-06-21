Your Photos
Lakota woman opens new self-care business

By Meghan Grey
Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.

Megan Schnitker, the founder of Lakota Made LLC, started making wild plant remedies and Eco-friendly personal care products on her back porch last year.

Now, she is in the process of opening her first retail store, the first Lakota-owned business downtown.

Specializing in the face and body oils, bar cleansers, teas, and healing salves, Schnitker says she is excited to bring her former online business into its very own retail place.

“We are just a few blocks from the site of the Dakota 38 hanging, and so being a Lakota woman opening a store here in Old Town, it is amazing. It’s just emotional, it’s overpowering, and I’ve been setting up the store by myself, you know, saying prayers and just going “oh wow!” you know? This is crazy that we have come so far,” says Schnitker.

The shop is located in the back of the Wooden Spoon at 515 Riverfront Drive. Schnitker says Lakota Made will open its doors Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

