Latino communities still in need of COVID-19 vaccines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Leaders in the local Latino community are shining a light on the need for COVID-19 vaccine resources.

Rodolfo Gutierrez, the Executive Director of HACER Minnesota, works with Latino communities. He said the majority of non-English speaking Latinos and those isolated in rural areas have not gotten their dose yet.

Latino communities make up as much as 50% of the population in some Minnesota counties. Without resources to get vaccinated, Gutierrez said the general population in those areas will be unable to reach herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is not gonna be reached if we don’t work with those communities who, in several cases, they become almost half of the population, so we need to really work hard with those people because, locally speaking, we need to reach that similar proportion of those vaccinated versus non-vaccinated,” Gutierrez stated.

Efforts to host additional vaccine clinics are underway to address the disparities.

