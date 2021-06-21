Law enforcement obtain surveillance video of shooting in Coggon, search continues

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The search is still on for a man law enforcement say shot a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy during an armed robbery at a Casey’s in Coggon Sunday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an alarm at the Casey’s General Store off of Highway 13 in Coggon around 10:15 p.m.

When a deputy arrived, the man shot him multiple times.

The suspect then fled in a van heading north out of Coggon.

He was seen by another responding deputy, who pursued the suspect until the vehicle crashed on North 3rd Street in Coggon on the north edge of town.

The suspect then reportedly fled on foot.

The Casey’s is now back to operating as it normally would.

A manager told KCRG-TV9 that law enforcement took the footage from their security cameras.

Officials said the footage shows exactly what they in a press release earlier on Monday. They have not released the footage.

Earlier in the day, deputies were seen going through farmland as their search for the suspect continued.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black male, mid-30′s, about 5′10 to 6′2, and about 200 to 220 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The injured deputy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries. The deputy is in stable condition.

