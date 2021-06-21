Your Photos
Mankato United SC routs Dakota Fusion 9-1

By Mary Rominger
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Women’s Premier Soccer League is in their final stretch of competition.

Mankato United hosted Dakota Fusion FC on Sunday for their final regular-season home game.

Heading into the day, Mankato is third in the Northern Conference standings with a 2-1-2 record.

In the first half, Mankato outshot Dakota 15-3 with a 2-1 lead.

The home team ran away with it in the second half to win 9-1.

Mankato United returns to action on Friday at Salvo SC.

