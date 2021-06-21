Mayo Clinic Health System launches mobile health clinic

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to improve health care access for rural communities across southern Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Health System unveils its new mobile health clinic.

The mobile clinic includes two exam rooms and an onsite laboratory bringing health care directly to patients, for in-person care or virtual care via the onsite telehealth equipment.

“They can have their primary care appointment as well as speciality appointments available virtually,” said Regional Chair of Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest, Dr. Gokhan Anil.

Mayo Clinic Health System says the Covid-19 pandemic heightened the urgency to make health care as accessible as possible for patients especially those in rural communities.

“The Covid-19 pandemic took us all by surprise and (we) understood that we have to think differently, think more agile...because our rural communities have been challenged by lack of broadband access and accessibility to good high-quality health care,” said Anil.

The mobile unit provides the following services:

preventative services

chronic disease checks

warfarin management

wellness visits

pediatrics

acute illness and infection

virtual prenatal visits

virtual pacemaker checks

virtual speciality consults.

Immunizations and vaccinations, including Covid-19 vaccinations.

“This was one of those innovative methods that Mayo Clinic has found to be very effective in reaching our communities. So we have to try this and understand how can we bring these innovative tools to these communities more and more in the upcoming years as well,” said Anil.

The mobile health clinic will travel to communities across southern Minnesota. After months of operation, stops will be evaluated to determine whether additional locations can be added.

