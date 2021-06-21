Your Photos
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit south of Bernard, Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service released their preliminary report, saying an EF-1 tornado hit near the Dubuque, Jackson County line.

That’s just south of Bernard.

The survey team said the tornado likely had speeds between 90 and 100 mph.

They were able to determine that due to damage from trees and farm buildings.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said three people reported damage to buildings.

No one was hurt.

The National Weather Service is expected to release their official report on the tornado on Monday.

