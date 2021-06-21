Your Photos
Police ID dismembered human remains found in Minneapolis

Authorities have identified the dismembered human remains found in northeast Minneapolis.
Authorities have identified the dismembered human remains found in northeast Minneapolis.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities have identified the dismembered human remains found in northeast Minneapolis.

Police spokesperson John Elder said that they’ve identified the victim as 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, who is believed to have been from Minneapolis. The remains were found Thursday. The circumstances of Johnson’s death remain under investigation. Elder says investigators don’t have any indication the body was frozen or otherwise preserved, and they think his death was recent. There have been no arrests in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

