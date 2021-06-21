Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No injuries have been reported after an two buildings caught fire at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato.

Just before noon Monday, the Department of Public Safety responded to a call about smoke coming out of a garage unit.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered two multi-garage buildings burning in six different areas.

Fire Marshal Sean Hayes says the blaze was accidental. He says flames erupted after an apartment resident used a torch to kill weeds alongside the buildings. The wind and dry conditions took to the open flame and ignited the structure.

Fire crews say the blaze was quickly extinguished, resulting in only minor damage.

