Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms approached another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers.

CDC data suggests that more Americans are dying every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from COVID-19.

The U.S. death toll stands at more than 600,000, while the worldwide count is close to 3.9 million, though the real figures in both cases are believed to markedly higher.

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine. But U.S. demand for shots has slumped, to the disappointment of public health experts.

New cases are running at about 11,400 a day on average, down from over a quarter-million per day in early January. Average deaths per day are down to about 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after topping out at over 3,400 in mid-January.

In New York, which suffered mightily in the spring of 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the outbreak in the state, nearly 800 people a day were dying from the coronavirus.

Some states are faring worse than others. Missouri leads the nation in per-capita COVID-19 cases and is fourth behind California, Florida and Texas in the number of new cases per day over the past week despite its significantly smaller population.

Meanwhile, because of regulatory hurdles and other factors, President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to share 80 million vaccine doses with the rest of the world by the end of June, officials said Monday.

___

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
THE DEN
Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
Hundreds gather at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato to celebrate Juneteenth
Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth

Latest News

A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.
Lakota woman opens new self-care business
FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control...
COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scouts find empty lot after booking Airbnb