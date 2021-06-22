Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver...
A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - That morning cup of joe could be doing your liver a favor.

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it.

The study also says that the benefits apply to both regular coffee and decaf, but less to instant coffee.

The rates of some types of serious liver disease have surged in the United States in recent decades.

The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, adds to the growing list of health benefits of coffee which include lowering the risk of Type II diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Too much caffeine however, can be dangerous.

Drinking more than four cups of coffee a day during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight and pre-term birth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event
Firefighters combat two burning buildings at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato, Minn.
Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
THE DEN
Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar

Latest News

In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Kim’s sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news...
US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools