Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.(Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW - CONSTABLES RESCUE KITTEN THROWN ONTO THE FREEWAY Constables quickly responded to the North Sam Houston...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters combat two burning buildings at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato, Minn.
Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments
A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.
Lakota woman opens new self-care business
Mask mandate still enforced at Mankato Area Public Schools
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.
St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown