The Docket: North Mankato proposes Webster Avenue area redevelopment

By Holly Bernstein
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In their proposed Webster Avenue Area Plan, the City of North Mankato describes Webster Avenue as a gateway to the city.

Now, the city is in the process of adopting the plan to help prioritize future projects and redevelopment in the area.

The plan includes four main focus areas. First, North Mankato hopes future land use will include a mix of commercial and industrial development to help strengthen the local economy.

The city also wants to strengthen area amenities such as parks and recreational areas.

That includes Spring Lake Park enhancements and improvements to the Webster Ball Fields.

Additionally, the city wants to work on transportation, such as improved streetscaping, pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

The plan also includes improvements to hospitality in the area, such as reenvisioning the Norwood Inn.

The city lists a number of financing strategies for redevelopment.

The plan outlines several grant programs among them.

North Mankato City Council was originally set to vote on the plan Monday, but the meeting has been postponed.

The new date hasn’t yet been set.

