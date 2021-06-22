Your Photos
Drought conditions affect half of Minnesota, but DNR says there are benefits

DNR says dry conditions that produce lower lake levels can help some plant species regenerate.
DNR says dry conditions that produce lower lake levels can help some plant species regenerate.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report, at least half of Minnesota is seeing at least a “moderate drought”.

While this raises concerns especially for farmers, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that there are some benefits to dryer weather.

The DNR says droughts are critical to maintaining prairies, wetlands and shallow lake’s ecosystems and that wetlands occasionally drying out provides good habitats for waterfowl, by allowing some plant species to regenerate.

“Drought is a natural part of Minnesota’s climate, we go through wet periods and dry periods. Our animals really evolve in those wet and dry periods,” said Mn DNR Regional Wildlife Manager, David Trauba.

However, with lower water levels the DNR reminds boaters to be careful navigating shallow waters.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

