Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis lawyer and U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey may have been forced to give up his old semi-automatic rifle, but now, he has a new one.

McCloskey on Saturday posted a photo of himself on Twitter posing with an AR-15 at a gun store.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, earned national attention last June when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their St. Louis mansion.

Both were indicted on felony weapons charges.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in a plea agreement last week, and a judge ordered the destruction of the two weapons.

Mark McCloskey announced in May he will run for Senate next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters combat two burning buildings at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato, Minn.
Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments
A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.
Lakota woman opens new self-care business
Mask mandate still enforced at Mankato Area Public Schools
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs a bill legalizing recreational marijuana.
Connecticut's governor signed the state's new recreational marijuana bill
Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of...
US existing home sales fall again as prices continue to soar
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton is looked at by trainer Michael Salazar after being hit by a...
Buxton’s bad luck: Twins star shelved again, has broken hand
The Casey's, 5110 Highway 13, in Coggon, Iowa, on Monday, June 21, 2021. A Linn County...
Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy
This photo provided by Linn County, Iowa sheriff’s office shows deputy William Halverson. A...
PHOTOS: Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy