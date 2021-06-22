Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mankato baseball star is taking his talents to the Minnesota Twins organization after a stint in the Frontier League.

Pitcher Aaron Rozek is getting his first shot with a Major League Baseball organization after spending three seasons of his professional career with Schaumburg in the Frontier League.

Rozek was leading the league with 32 strikeouts this season in 25.1 innings pitched. The left-hander posted a 2.13 earned run average in four starts in 2021.

Now the 25-year-old will report to Florida.

Rozek pitched for the Mavericks from 2015 to 2018 and finished with a 3.24 earned run average in 48 career appearances while piling up 195 strikeouts.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Run
Record number of riders at Minnesota Lake motorcycle event
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case
THE DEN
Father’s Day traditions continue at Mountain Lake bar
Hundreds gather at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato to celebrate Juneteenth
Hundreds gather in Mankato to commemorate Juneteenth

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 31, 2019, file photo shows Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) as...
Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman recovering from gunshot wounds
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins
New York Islanders defender Tom Kurvers, right, tries to trip up New York Rangers center Craig...
Former NHL player Tom Kurvers dies at 58 from lung cancer
Mankato United hosted Dakota Fusion FC on Sunday for their final regular-season home game.
Mankato United SC routs Dakota Fusion 9-1