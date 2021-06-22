Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mankato baseball star is taking his talents to the Minnesota Twins organization after a stint in the Frontier League.

Pitcher Aaron Rozek is getting his first shot with a Major League Baseball organization after spending three seasons of his professional career with Schaumburg in the Frontier League.

Rozek was leading the league with 32 strikeouts this season in 25.1 innings pitched. The left-hander posted a 2.13 earned run average in four starts in 2021.

Now the 25-year-old will report to Florida.

Rozek pitched for the Mavericks from 2015 to 2018 and finished with a 3.24 earned run average in 48 career appearances while piling up 195 strikeouts.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.