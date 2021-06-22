Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage

By Sean Morawczynski
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped workers.

Mankato Independent Originals says the change in pay is an effort to “allow staff members to have more flexibility and less stress in their lives.”

The group owns several restaurants in the Mankato area, including Number Four, Dino’s Pizzeria, and Tav on the Ave among others.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters combat two burning buildings at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato, Minn.
Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments
A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.
Lakota woman opens new self-care business
Mask mandate still enforced at Mankato Area Public Schools
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange, is seen Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Stocks are opening...
Wall Street snaps back following worst week since February
FILE — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at JBS...
Iron Range board approves funding for manufacturing mill
Knutson Construction staff members are pictured at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the...
Knutson Construction cuts ribbon at new Mankato office
Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May