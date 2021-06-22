Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped workers.

Mankato Independent Originals says the change in pay is an effort to “allow staff members to have more flexibility and less stress in their lives.”

The group owns several restaurants in the Mankato area, including Number Four, Dino’s Pizzeria, and Tav on the Ave among others.

