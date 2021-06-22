Your Photos
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy

By Holly Bernstein
Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools voted to end its mask mandate Monday.

The district first adopted its mask policy back in September and adopted the policy to align with a state mandate.

Now, the school district is ending the mandate to align with the state’s policy, which ended the masking requirement effective May 14.

”The safe learning plan expired on June 4 for Mankato. The safe learning plan has gone away,” Superintendent Paul Peterson said. “The executive order on masking has gone away. And so our board will be taking the action tonight to rescind that policy.”

The school board noted during the meeting Monday that masks are encouraged for people who are not vaccinated but will not be required.

The school board also adopted its preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2022, which starts on July 1.

The budget includes over $134 million in revenues.

Superintendent Paul Peterson says expenses are down, and that the budget will modestly increase the board’s fund balance.

The district will also be getting money from the state, which was approved as part of early budget agreements during the end of the state’s regular session.

Peterson says the budget takes those dollars into account. The district will find out the exact amount of money they’re getting from the state after the special session ends.

The school board for Mankato Area Public Schools says it continues its work on equity.

”The last few months have been really important with our partnership with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership,” Superintendent Paul Peterson said. “We’ve been convening community conversations and visioning sessions with six of our cultural communities in this area.”

Peterson says the district’s latest efforts are in preparation for the development of an equity vision and framework that the school board will consider adopting in July.

The school board will also be holding a MAPS Equity Summit in September.

