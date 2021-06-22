Your Photos
Minnesota Lake man airlifted following crash

A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
By Sean Morawczynski
Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Tyler Michael Fields of Minnesota Lake was allegedly doing burnouts while northbound on County Road 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch north of 230th St.

Fields was airlifted with unknown injuries while the passenger in the vehicle was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

