Minnesota Senior Games to be held in Mankato area

Minnesota Senior Games competitors
Minnesota Senior Games competitors(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 Minnesota Senior Games are coming to the Mankato area this August. The games aim to motivate adults to lead an active lifestyle.

The annual statewide competition is comprised of more than 20 sports including archery, volleyball and shuffleboard. Competitors 50 and older are divided by five-year age groups. Medals are awarded to top finishers in each sport and age category. Top competitors will also be considered for the National Senior Games competition next spring.

“It’s so fun to see these individuals coming out and competing against each other. Just seeing that togetherness and that social interaction, and to see them still at every age of their journey still being able to give it their all and being competitive, is really fun.” said Joy Leafblad, Sports and Special Events Director of Visit Mankato.

Registration will remain open until August 4th. The games will take place the following week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

