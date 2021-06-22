National Internet Safety Month: Staying safe online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - June is National Internet Safety Month, and Project for Teens (P4T) in Mankato is raising awareness about staying protected online.

P4T said it’s important for people to be aware of the risks the internet poses to children.

With millions of young people online, web users should familiarize themselves with the dangers of cyberbullying, sexting and online privacy. Taking simple steps such as using a fake name and creating strong passwords on social media can help stay protected.

P4T also said it’s critical to avoid interacting with strangers on the web.

Kate Cox, Director of P4T, stated, “A lot of people unfortunately do have fake accounts, and it is a place where it’s easy for predators to prey on children. Children are very easy to manipulate, and this is a place where they can target kids.”

P4T provides free online resources for parents and kids of all ages to learn more about internet safety. More information can be found here.

