Sioux City man pleads guilty in fatal New Year’s shooting

FILE — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old woman at a New Year’s Eve party.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old woman at a New Year’s Eve party.

Christopher Morales, 20, admitted that he fired nine or 10 shots into a house where the party was being held, killing Mia Kritis and wounding three other people, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Morales, who also pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless use of a firearm, was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory 50-year sentence and he must serve 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. He will be sentenced June 30.

Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the shooting. His sentencing is set for July 30.

Morales’ brother, Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, is charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. His trial is scheduled to start Aug. 24.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three to and from the house, has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

