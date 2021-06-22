St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.

45-year-old Jason Robert Beckman is charged with second-degree murder and two additional felonies.

At 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police say Beckman swerved off of Island View drive and ended up in the yard of 68-year-old Edward Ward, a professor at St. Cloud State University. Investigators say the suspect then went to the front door, knocked, and when Ward answered he shot him. Police say the shooting was random.

Beckman is currently in the Stearns County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.