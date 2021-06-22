Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.
A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.

45-year-old Jason Robert Beckman is charged with second-degree murder and two additional felonies.

At 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police say Beckman swerved off of Island View drive and ended up in the yard of 68-year-old Edward Ward, a professor at St. Cloud State University. Investigators say the suspect then went to the front door, knocked, and when Ward answered he shot him. Police say the shooting was random.

Beckman is currently in the Stearns County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters combat two burning buildings at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato, Minn.
Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments
A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.
Lakota woman opens new self-care business
Mask mandate still enforced at Mankato Area Public Schools
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

Police say more remains from a homicide victim have been found in Minneapolis.
More remains from homicide victim found in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Legislature is on track to hand out serious tax relief to thousands of businesses...
Tax relief coming for Minnesota businesses
A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped...
Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage
More remains from homicide victim found in Minneapolis