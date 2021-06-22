Your Photos
Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman recovering from gunshot wounds

FILE - This Aug. 31, 2019, file photo shows Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) as he takes the field with his team to play an NCAA college football game against Virginia in Pittsburgh. Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds that caused scary but superficial injuries after bullets hit a vehicle he was riding in, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said late Monday, June 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds.

Bullets that hit a vehicle he was riding in caused scary but superficial injuries.

Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Vikings also confirmed the shooting after being in contact with Twyman and family members.

Twyman was selected in the sixth round out of Pittsburgh in the NFL draft two months ago. The incident occurred in his native Washington, D.C.

