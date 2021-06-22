Your Photos
Wells City Administrator CJ Holl resigns

Sign on the wall of City Administrator CJ Holl's office in Wells, Minn.
Sign on the wall of City Administrator CJ Holl's office in Wells, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Updated: 10 minutes ago
WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Wells City Administrator CJ Holl announced his resignation at last night’s City Council meeting.

Holl said his family plans to move back to the Pelican Rapids area, where they previously resided.

Earlier this month, he announced his decision to resign in a letter to Mayor David Braun. Per his contract, Holl gave the council a 30-day notice. His last official day will be July 14th. He has served as the City Administrator for three years.

Holl stated, “I think I’ll miss the people the most. You know, we really made some deep connections here. I’ll miss being involved with the people here in Wells, but as my wife said, friendships don’t have borders. So, the people that we know and have made deep connections with, we’ll still know them [and] we’ll still be able to do things with them.”

The council has accepted a proposal from the South Central Services Cooperative to assist in the process of finding Holl’s replacement. As for now, the city does not have a prospective interim City Administrator.

