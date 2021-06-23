Authorities seek man in connection to thefts, credit card frauds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials are seeking a man in connection to a number of thefts and credit card frauds that occurred in Mankato and surrounding communities.

An estimated $2,200 dollars was stolen from four businesses in Southern Minnesota between June 8th and 11th.

Surveillance footage from an incident shows a Black male wearing a green orange blue and white striped shirt, khaki shorts, slip-on sandals, square wire frame glasses, and a longer bandana mask with a white diamond-shaped pattern on the front.

“Whether its a hallway back to an office area or a break room I would encourage that area to be a secured area where you place your personal items,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Public Safety.

Anyone with information is advised to call 9-1-1.

