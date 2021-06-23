Chasing Our Tails, Seneca Foods reignite talks for sale of former Del Monte plant

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye may soon have a new owner.

Chasing Our Tails and Seneca Foods have reportedly reentered into a purchase agreement for the facility Wednesday, according to an official from the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority.

Chasing Our Tails is currently expected to take possession of the facility no later than Aug. 15.

“We are excited to re-sign this purchase agreement today and to begin operations in the Fall of 2021,” Chasing Our Tails President Stephen Trachtenberg said via a new release. “The facility in Sleepy Eye is integral to the continued growth of all of our company operations in 2021 and beyond. My entire team looks forward to becoming a part of the Sleepy Eye community.”

The latest developments come after a reported breakdown in talks between the two businesses in late May, when Chasing Our Tails cited financial challenges as the main reason for withdrawing its previous offer.

No information has yet been released relating to how much Chasing Our Tails will be paying to buy the 215,000-square-foot facility.

“Since arriving in southern Minnesota in 2019, Chasing Our Tails has prided itself as a community asset in the towns in which it operates,” Chasing Our Tails CEO Elena Kalogeropoulos said in an interview with Pet Food Processing. “This acquisition would triple the company’s footprint and support expanded research, development and manufacturing.”

Chasing Our Tails, a pet treat manufacturer in rural Minnesota, stated in January that its purchase of the facility “could create 50 new jobs in the area over the next couple of years,” according to a report by Pet Food Processing.

During the interview, Trachtenberg also said that his first order of business regarding the new plant would be to install a 22,000-square-foot freezer to facilitate his fresh meat-focused pet treat businesses.

He added that the facility will eventually be SQF Level II.

